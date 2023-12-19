NDPC to host summit to define Ghana's long-term vision

19.12.2023 LISTEN

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) is set to hold a critical National Development Summit to address Ghana's current socio-economic challenges and define a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

The high-profile event, which is scheduled for December 20-21, 2023, in Accra, will bring together key national stakeholders and development partners to fashion a long-term vision for Ghana amid global challenges.

A press statement issued by the Commission on Monday stated that the summit seeks to create a collaborative and inclusive environment for dialogue and decision-making, bringing together key stakeholders, government agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector and international partners.

"It aims to "foster a joint long-term vision, ensuring commitment, continuity and effective resource allocation for Ghana’s development," it added.

According to the statement, the summit comes at a critical juncture as Ghana grapples with economic challenges stemming from global disruptions.

Themed "Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Prosperous Ghana," the summit will have high-level plenaries and technical working groups focusing on structural reforms, social policies, climate resilience, governance, emergency preparedness and implementation coordination.

The NDPC urges citizens, policymakers and stakeholders to actively participate in shaping Ghana’s development trajectory.

By linking long-term plans with immediate action roadmaps, financing, monitoring mechanisms and legislation, the summit seeks to ensure sustained progress between administrations.

The NDPC invites written inputs for the draft plan and encourages Ghanaians to join the live streams on Facebook and YouTube @NDPC Ghana on December 20-21.