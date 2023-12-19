New Force spokesperson re-arrested

The spokesperson for the New Force political movement, Shalimar Abbiusi has been re-arrested after a charge of obtaining a student permit with false declaration against her was withdrawn.

The Belgian National was arraigned last week for allegedly presenting false documents of being a student of the Ghana Christian University College to obtain a residence permit.

The case was expected to go into full trial on Tuesday after she was granted bail to the tune of GHc 20,000.

But prosecutors from the immigration service led by ACI Adolf Aboagye Asenso revealed in court that they have instructions to withdraw the case.

The accused was thus discharged and the case struck out as withdrawn.

But moments after the accused stepped out of the courtroom, an immigration van picked her up. Citi News sources with the prosecution noted that she was re-arrested despite the decision to withdraw the case.

Her lawyers led by Francis Xavier Sosu, accused the immigration service of plotting to deport the accused.

“We have filed an action in the Human Rights court against them. For all other processes, they may want to take for purposes of either trying to remove her from the country or not. I am hoping that by the close of the day or by afternoon they will all be served with those actions and they will appear in court to come and answer for what they are doing.

“Because we knew that there is a likelihood that they will be behaving in the manner they are behaving. And this is so arbitrary and this should not be tolerated in any democracy,” he said.

