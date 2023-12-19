Ablakwa questions gov’t for concealing application to ECOWAS for support for Akosombo dam spillage flood victims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called out the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for failing to announce to Ghanaians that government has requested financial support from ECOWAS for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims.

In a post shared on his social media platforms on Tuesday, December 19, the MP revealed he has intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission showing that ECOWAS has approved US$200,000.00 (GHS2.4 million) following Ghana’s application.

Although the application was made two weeks before the Finance Minister went to Parliament to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government, there was no disclosure to Parliament.

In his post today, Samuel Okudzeto questioned President Akufo-Addo on why his government concealed from Parliament and the Ghanaian people the application to ECOWAS for financial support for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims.

He has warned that the Minority in Parliament will follow this money from ECOWAS and hold government accountable.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be promptly demanding full disclosure and total accountability on all government requests for funding submitted to international organizations and how these funds are being utilized,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.