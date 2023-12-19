Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablakwa questions gov’t for concealing application to ECOWAS for support for Akosombo dam spillage flood victims

General News MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called out the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for failing to announce to Ghanaians that government has requested financial support from ECOWAS for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims.

In a post shared on his social media platforms on Tuesday, December 19, the MP revealed he has intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission showing that ECOWAS has approved US$200,000.00 (GHS2.4 million) following Ghana’s application.

Although the application was made two weeks before the Finance Minister went to Parliament to present the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government, there was no disclosure to Parliament.

In his post today, Samuel Okudzeto questioned President Akufo-Addo on why his government concealed from Parliament and the Ghanaian people the application to ECOWAS for financial support for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims.

He has warned that the Minority in Parliament will follow this money from ECOWAS and hold government accountable.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament shall be promptly demanding full disclosure and total accountability on all government requests for funding submitted to international organizations and how these funds are being utilized,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Achimota SHS Rastafarian student who was nearly denied admission scores 8As in WASSCE Achimota SHS Rastafarian student who was nearly denied admission scores 8As in W...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe All wards, close relatives of politicians should be forced by law to go to Ghana...

1 hour ago

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa questions gov’t for concealing application to ECOWAS for support for Ako...

15 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council 

15 hours ago

Akufo-Addo cites financial implications for not assenting to abolition of death penalty, witchcraft bills Akufo-Addo cites financial implications for not assenting to abolition of death ...

15 hours ago

82-year-old aspiring Assemblyman vows to win contest against childrenin Cape Coast 82-year-old aspiring Assemblyman vows to win contest against “children” in Cape ...

15 hours ago

Dumsor hits Parliament during proceedings Video Dumsor hits Parliament during proceedings [Video]

16 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC withhold results of 235 schools over suspected AI-generated answers 2023 WASSCE: WAEC withhold results of 235 schools over suspected AI-generated an...

16 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has diverted local assembly funds — Asiedu Nketiah

16 hours ago

Akoto Ampaw did a lot of pro bono cases; he didnt focus on money —Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh reveals Akoto Ampaw did a lot of pro bono cases; he didn’t focus on money — Prof. Takyi...

Just in....
body-container-line