Remain focused on your work; ignore mischief, the 'noise' - Akufo-Addo tells BoG

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to stay focused on its core mandate and ignore what he describes as mischief and misguided comments aimed at diverting attention from its crucial work.

Addressing the audience at the 2023 Bank of Ghana End of Year Cocktail in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the Ghanaian economy is steadily recovering, with the assistance of the Bank of Ghana.

Despite criticisms and calls for the resignation of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies, particularly from the Minority in Parliament, the President commended the efforts of the central bank.

“Within its remit of independence and role in having to formulate and implement policies that will help usher in likeable transformation in our nation that we will all desire,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He urged the Bank of Ghana to maintain its focus on executing its core mandate, emphasising the importance of ignoring what he termed as "mischief and misguided elements."

The Bank of Ghana has faced scrutiny from various quarters, with some critics attributing economic challenges to the actions and inactions of the central bank.

Despite these challenges, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the Bank of Ghana's ability to contribute to the economic recovery and transformation of the nation.