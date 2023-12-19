Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Remain focused on your work; ignore mischief, the 'noise' - Akufo-Addo tells BoG

Headlines Remain focused on your work; ignore mischief, the 'noise' - Akufo-Addo tells BoG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to stay focused on its core mandate and ignore what he describes as mischief and misguided comments aimed at diverting attention from its crucial work.

Addressing the audience at the 2023 Bank of Ghana End of Year Cocktail in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that the Ghanaian economy is steadily recovering, with the assistance of the Bank of Ghana.

Despite criticisms and calls for the resignation of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies, particularly from the Minority in Parliament, the President commended the efforts of the central bank.

“Within its remit of independence and role in having to formulate and implement policies that will help usher in likeable transformation in our nation that we will all desire,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He urged the Bank of Ghana to maintain its focus on executing its core mandate, emphasising the importance of ignoring what he termed as "mischief and misguided elements."

The Bank of Ghana has faced scrutiny from various quarters, with some critics attributing economic challenges to the actions and inactions of the central bank.

Despite these challenges, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the Bank of Ghana's ability to contribute to the economic recovery and transformation of the nation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I prepared Banku, Jollof and fried rice; I'll sue Jean Mensa to pay back my money – Aspiring Assemblyman cries after EC postpones election ‘I prepared Banku, Jollof and fried rice; I'll sue Jean Mensa to pay back my mon...

2 hours ago

Next NDC government will abolish quota system in nursing training institutions — Mahama promises Next NDC government will abolish quota system in nursing training institutions —...

2 hours ago

Dont wait on government for survival — Ken Agyapong to graduates Don’t wait on government for survival — Ken Agyapong to graduates

2 hours ago

SML scandal: Corruption discussed more than combated – Vitus Azeem raise concerns SML scandal: Corruption discussed more than combated – Vitus Azeem raise concern...

2 hours ago

Ill increase DACF from 5 to 7 if elected president – Mahama I’ll increase DACF from 5% to 7% if elected president – Mahama

2 hours ago

District elections: Padmore candidates complain of non-functioning BVDs District elections: Padmore candidates complain of non-functioning BVDs

2 hours ago

Mfantseman: Voting delayed for five hours Mfantseman: Voting delayed for five hours

2 hours ago

Our Traditional Council will question source of wealth of our youth — Odomase Queen-mother Our Traditional Council will question source of wealth of our youth — Odomase Qu...

2 hours ago

Cold weather affects BVD machines in Sissala East Cold weather affects BVD machines in Sissala East

2 hours ago

District Level Elections: Low turnout at voting centres at New Mamprobi Electoral Area District Level Elections: Low turnout at voting centres at New Mamprobi Electora...

Just in....
body-container-line