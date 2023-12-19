All wards, close relatives of politicians should be forced by law to go to Ghanaian high schools – Franklin Cudjoe

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has raised concern about the quality of senior high school education in the country after the release of the 2023 WASSCE results.

The results released by WAEC on Monday, December 18, said the results of 160 candidates have been withheld for various malpractices.

In a post shared on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said the problems of the Ghanaian High School students keep distracting from the quality outcomes Ghana needs.

In a proposal to solve the problem, Franklin Cudjoe said it is important that politicians are forced by law to send their wards and relatives to high schools in the country and not abroad.

“I understand results of 160, 000+ candidates' of the 2023 Ghana only version of WASSCE have been withheld by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for various types of malpractices. That's nearly 40% of total number of candidates that sat the exam. Yet a press statement accompanying the announcement of the results claim the 2023 results is the best since 2020!

“Exams aside, the problems of the Ghanaian High School student keeps distracting from quality outcomes Ghana needs.

“The best way for things to change is to force by law all wards and close relatives of politicians to go to these high schools,” Franklin Cudjoe proposed in his post.

In the results released by WAEC, it said the results of 4,878 candidates have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools.

Meanwhile, WAEC has cautioned all its stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.