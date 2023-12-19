Ignore mischief, misguided elements and focus on your mandate – Akufo-Addo to BoG

President Nana Akufo-Addo wants the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to ignore what he calls mischief and misguided comments aimed at shifting focus from its core mandate.

He explained that the Ghanaian economy is gradually recovering with the help of the Bank of Ghana.

The Central Bank has come under fire, from several people, especially from the Minority in Parliament, who believe that Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies have been part of the country's economic problems and are demanding his resignation.

However, speaking at the 2023 Bank of Ghana End of Year Cocktail in Accra on Monday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the Bank should remain focused.

“Within its remit of independence and role in having to formulate and implement policies that will help usher in likeable transformation in our nation that we will all desire.”

“And in so doing the bank should ignore the mischief and misguided elements and maintain its focus as it has been doing for the execution of its core mandate,” he stated.

-Citi Newsroom