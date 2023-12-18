Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council 

18.12.2023 LISTEN

Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute has been inducted into the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC).

The event which took place in Accra, saw over 100 licensed professionals receiving their certificates of induction and the swearing of their professional oath to practise as professional counsellors in Ghana.

Speaking on the theme “Ethics Excellence and Leadership in Psychological Practice in Ghana”, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, Chairperson for the GPC Board admonished the inductees not to take their calling for granted.

She said the maintenance of high professional standards should not be compromised at any point in time since GPC would not accept any form of professional misconduct.

According to her, “continuous education” was key to their practice “because the renewal of their licenses will be highly dependent on concrete proof of building capacity at all times.”

Prof. Ofori-Atta, therefore asked all inductees to refrain from all acts of indiscipline and collusion with others for personal favour or financial gain against the interests of their clients or the profession.

In an interview with the media, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho said, “I am very grateful to God for this great opportunity, and I pledge to do my possible best to work in the supreme interest of the GPC.”

“I have no doubt that my association with the GPC and other affiliated professional counselling organisations will go a long way to help the advocacy and transformational agenda of the Atta-Mills Institute,” he added.

Recently, Mr Anyidoho graduated from the Trinity Theological Seminary at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

GNA