Oti Region: Interior Minister reviews curfew on Nkwanta Township from 8pm to 6am

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has reviewed the curfew imposed on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region for Tuesday, December 18.

The review which now means the curfew will start at 8pm instead of 5pm and end at 6am has become necessary because of tomorrow’s District Level Elections.

In a press release signed by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, he stressed that necessary measures have been put in place to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

“The Minister for the Interior, in consultation with the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Ghana Police Service has by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew hours for Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region from the current 5pm to 6am to 8pm to 6am for Tuesday, December 19, 2023 because of the District Level Elections.

“The Ministry of the Interior wishes to assure the general public that necessary measures have been put in place to ensure peace, safety, and security before, during, and after the elections,” the release issued on Monday, December 18, said.

The Minister for the Interior on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region from 5:00pm – 6:00am on Tuesday, November 21.

This was after renewed clashes in the area that caused insecurity in the area.

The curfew has since been in force with security personnel on the grounds to maintain law and order.