KIC board chair Joe Mensah advocates for more youth in agric sector to safeguard future of Ghana

The Board Chairman of Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), Mr. Joe Mensah has stated that it is critical to get more youth in the agriculture sector to avoid doom for the country in the future.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Launch of the 2023 AgriTech Challenge Classic Final Pitch on Monday, December 18, he acknowledged that although the agriculture sector is doing well, there is a need for increased youth participation to help boost the sector’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mr. Joe Mensah said for a country that has most of its farmers falling in the aging bracket, it is important to come up with initiatives that will entice the youth to get involved.

He said it is only through this that the future of the country will be safeguarded.

“We have always said agric is the mainstay of this country and it’s a sector where it’s an aging population and if we don’t get the youth excited in this space, then woe on us. Over time, all of us are going to suffer.

“The more of the young ones we get into this space the better it is,” the Board Chairman of Kosmos Innovation Center said.

In his interaction with the media, Mr. Joe Mensah noted that while government is doing its parts, it must not be allowed to shoulder the burden of getting the youth involved in agriculture alone.

He called on all stakeholders to play a part by coming up with similar initiatives like the AgriTech Challenge to get more youth interested in going into agriculture.

In an address before the start of the final pitch, the Executive Director of KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse argued that the future of Ghana and Africa is in agribusiness and technology.

KIC Executive Director Benjamin Gyan-Kesse

He said at Kosmos Innovation Centre, the commitment is to support all young people interested in entrepreneurship and agriculture to come up with solutions in the agriculture sector that will impact the sector.

“One of the things we are proud of is the boldness of young people now talking about their involvement in agriculture. I encourage all of you that no matter what happens you have proven to yourself and to everyone else that you’ve come to stay and you are here to make a difference. Be proud of yourself. If you continue the path you’ve set for yourself you will be able to make it,” Benjamin Gyan-Kesse advised the groups selected from the various universities in the 10 regions to compete in the 2023 AgriTech Challenge Classic Final Pitch.

Mr. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse in his address expressed appreciation to Mastercard Foundation for the collaboration to expand the Challenge to Universities in all 16 regions.

On his part, Associate Professor of Agribusiness Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), James Osei Mensah applauded Kosmos Innovation Center for leading the AgriTech Challenge.

He said he has been impressed with the ideas that are coming up across all the value chains and is optimistic that the future of the country and Africa is in Agriculture.

“Our future is in agriculture. That, we cannot run away from it so until we pay the needed attention to agriculture as a country we will struggle to make it,” James Osei Mensah indicated.

He said through what Kosmos Innovation Center and its partners are doing, Ghana has a bright future in agriculture and will soon yield benefits in so many ways.

About Kosmos Innovation Challenge:

KIC AgriTech Challenge Classic is a 7-month program that identifies young people who are interested in setting up a business and provides them with a system of training, workshops, and support to develop their business ideas. The program uses coaching and market research tours to encourage participants to take a fresh look at the agriculture value chain and identify new areas with potential business opportunities.

The first stages of the pitches took place at the campus level for each of the 10 participating universities.

The universities include the University of Ghana (UG), in Greater Accra, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), in the Upper West region, University of Cape Coast (UCC), in the Central region, the University for Development Studies (UDS), in the Northern region, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Ashanti region. Ho Technical University (HTU), from the Volta Region, Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), from the Upper East Region, Takoradi Technical University (TTU), from the Western Region, Koforidua Technical University (KTU), from the Eastern Region and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) from the Bono Region.

Through the partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, KIC’s AgriTech Challenge Classic expects to train about 4,880 young people across the partner universities from 2022-2025, collaborating with regional academic partners such as universities and technical schools.

Winners from the AgriTech Challenge classic competition will go on to join the AgriTech Challenge Pro, an accelerator programme aiming to support young entrepreneurs to launch and grow commercially viable, scalable solutions to key problems in the agricultural sector.

The program aims to drive technology and innovation as a catalyst to enhancing productivity, improving yields, and creating more jobs within Ghana’s agricultural sector.