Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Expedite passage of Alcohol Control Legislative Instrument - GhanAPA to stakeholders

Health Expedite passage of Alcohol Control Legislative Instrument - GhanAPAto stakeholders
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Alcohol Policy Alliance – Ghana (GhanAPA), a civil society organisation has called on the Minister of Health, the Attorney-General and Parliament to swiftly pass the Alcohol Control Legislative Instrument to save lives, especially young persons.

It stated that alcohol is a psycho-active, toxic and dependence-producing substance and that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), no level of alcohol consumption is safe for human health.

A statement by the GhanAPA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said some of the risk factors of alcohol consumption were traumatic experiences, sexual or physical abuse, mental health issues such as depression or anxiety, substance use disorders, and learning disabilities like attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

It stated that regulating the hours, days and intensity of alcohol outlets and raising the national legal age limit for drinking and consuming alcohol was another effective strategy used to reduce alcohol use and harm.

“Currently in Ghana, the national legal minimum age for consumption of alcohol is 18 years however, the WHO has stated that the recommended minimum age should be 25 years as research has found out that young adults below 25 years are still developing their learning, memory and mental capacities, including dementia and poor school performance,” the statement said.

It said alcohol intake impacted the younger generation below the minimum age of 25 years with harms including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems, cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon, rectum and weakening of the immune system.

The GhanAPA said during Christmas festivities drivers should avoid the consumption of alcohol to reduce the risk of speeding, blurry vision, and poor judgement, which would lead to severe road crashes resulting in deaths, disabilities and loss to families.

It urged all Ghanaians to heed to the call for all to be caring and responsible by avoiding alcohol consumption.

The GhanAPA was formed in 2019 by an amalgamation of nine civil society organisations (CSOs) working towards advancing a vision of a healthy nation through policy development and advocacy and has a mission of contributing to the elimination of alcohol-related harms in Ghana.

Its institutional membership now stands at 12 independent CSOs.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council 

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo cites financial implications for not assenting to abolition of death penalty, witchcraft bills Akufo-Addo cites financial implications for not assenting to abolition of death ...

3 hours ago

82-year-old aspiring Assemblyman vows to win contest against childrenin Cape Coast 82-year-old aspiring Assemblyman vows to win contest against “children” in Cape ...

3 hours ago

Dumsor hits Parliament during proceedings Video Dumsor hits Parliament during proceedings [Video]

4 hours ago

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery Oti Region: Interior Minister reviews curfew on Nkwanta Township from 8pm to 6am

4 hours ago

You can now bless same-sex marriages but on conditions — Pope Francis to catholic priests You can now bless same-sex marriages but on conditions — Pope Francis to catholi...

4 hours ago

Ghana Airforce needs more aircraft to retain pilots — Defence Committee reports Ghana Airforce needs more aircraft to retain pilots — Defence Committee reports

4 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC withhold results of 235 schools over suspected AI-generated answers 2023 WASSCE: WAEC withhold results of 235 schools over suspected AI-generated an...

4 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has diverted local assembly funds — Asiedu Nketiah

4 hours ago

Akoto Ampaw did a lot of pro bono cases; he didnt focus on money —Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh reveals Akoto Ampaw did a lot of pro bono cases; he didn’t focus on money — Prof. Takyi...

Just in....
body-container-line