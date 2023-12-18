Update your records — UG to admission applicants following release of WASSCE results

The University of Ghana has urged prospective applicants to check and update their application information following the release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

In a statement dated Monday, December 18, Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah, Director of Academic Affairs at UG, advised applicants to log into the university's application portal to "review the accuracy" of key details such as names, dates of birth, and examination records.

She encouraged applicants to "refer to the UG 2022/2023 entry cut-off aggregates for various programmes" and make "realistic choices" based on their WAEC results.

The director added that application windows for 2023/2024 admission remained open, with the portal closing on December 22.

Interested individuals can purchase electronic vouchers from designated banks or via a USSD code to apply.