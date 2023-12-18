Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Navy intercepts canoe loaded with suspected narcotics at Agorkpo

Social News Ghana Navy intercepts canoe loaded with suspected narcotics at Agorkpo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ada Foah Detachment of the Riverine Command of the Ghana Navy on 16th of December 2023 intercepted a canoe suspected to be carrying narcotics at the Agorkpo general area.

According to a press release signed by Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Marteye on behalf of Brigadier-General Eric Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General, Public Relations Department of the Ghana Armed Forces, the operation to intercept the vessel was undertaken in the morning between 3am and 8am.

The detachment task with the operation acted on intelligence gathered during night foot patrols on Friday, 15th December 2023.

“The Detachment laid ambush at two locations from 3am waiting for the movement of the canoes. At about 4am, the first Ambush Team sighted 3 canoes involved in the illegality proceeding at high speed past their location.

"Unfortunately, the suspects did not proceed toward the direction of the main Ambush Team as anticipated, so the first team of three men chased and intercepted the third canoe. The three suspects on the third canoe dived into the river and escaped, abandoning the canoe and its contents after a scuffle with the naval personnel.

"The other two canoes escaped towards the estuary and could not be apprehended by the main Ambush team after a follow-up up chase,” the statement explained.

The Detachment, according to the statement, confiscated 45 sacks of suspected marijuana which have been conveyed to Naval Base in Tema for further investigations.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor SML contract is a rip-off to fill the pockets of greedy politicians, few individ...

1 hour ago

District Level Elections: Jean Mensa assures of smooth election on Tuesday District Level Elections: Jean Mensa assures of smooth election on Tuesday

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Many measures put in place by BoG to mitigate future bank failures encouraging –...

1 hour ago

It will be a major tragedy if Akufo-Addo fails to cancel scandalous SML contract – Sulemana Braimah It will be a major tragedy if Akufo-Addo fails to cancel scandalous SML contract...

1 hour ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC cancels entire results of 839 'mobile phone' candidates 2023 WASSCE: WAEC cancels entire results of 839 'mobile phone' candidates

1 hour ago

The suspects Suspected ‘baby thief’ arrested at Ridge Hospital

1 hour ago

2023 WASSCE: 4,878 candidate results blocked over failure to return learning support materials to schools 2023 WASSCE: 4,878 candidate results blocked over failure to return learning sup...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos position on Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills tragically wrong – Speaker Bagbin Akufo-Addo’s position on Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills tragically wrong – Speak...

1 hour ago

We can't guarantee smooth power supply this Christmas if cash flow mechanism is not restored immediately – GRIDCo staff We can't guarantee smooth power supply this Christmas if cash flow mechanism is ...

5 hours ago

District Level Elections: We've deployed enough men - Police District Level Elections: We've deployed enough men - Police

Just in....
body-container-line