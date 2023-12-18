Cape Coast North MP supports various developmental projects in his constituency

The member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has provided both logistical and financial support towards various developmental projects in his constituency.

According to him, supporting his constituents is a responsibility he does not take for granted.

"I'm therefore privileged and thank God to be in a position to help during this festive season," he stated.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Ragga, as he is popularly known, began his activities by cutting sod for the construction of Ankaful Community Centre. He donated two double axle trips of stones, two double axle trips of sand, and 200 bags of cement to support the project.

Speaking at the function, he reiterated the merits such centres play in the communal developmental activities of communities such as Ankaful and urged the inhabitants to support with all their might to complete the project.

The MP then joined the enthusiastic branches and Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to officially open the Ankaful NDC Party office.

The party officials expressed their elation at the help and commitment of their Member of Parliament and pledged to work very hard in ensuring he retains his seat.

Dr. Nyarku, on the other hand, thanked the Constituency and Branch executives for their collaboration and commitment towards the course of the NDC.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his activities, Ragga indicated that on Monday 18th December, 2023, he would donate 100 dual desks to 10 schools across the Cape Coast North to augment the inadequate number of desks across some schools in his constituency. "Each of the 10 schools would receive 10 dual desks", he stated.

According to him, this is an exercise he has been embarking upon regularly. "At the onset of my tenure as the MP I conducted research to ascertain the urgent needs of schools and it was realised that some pupils were not getting desks to sit, hence my intervention to help. I normally donate desks on my birthdays, but this year's own had been delayed due to some parliamentary tasks," he emphasised.

He furthered that, on Monday 18th December 2023, he was going to distribute some educational support to 100 outstanding students who took part in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination.

"This is my token to support and motivate pupils across the constituency to take their studies seriously and reward marvellous performances," he said.

True to his word, on Monday, December 18, 2023, Ragga donated 100 dual desks to 10 schools made of eight public and two private schools within his constituency, with each school receiving 10 desks.

The beneficiary schools were Efutu M/A Basic School, Efutu Mampong M/A Basic School, Efutu Kokoadu M/A Basic School, Apewosika M/A Basic School, Nyinasin M/A Basic School, Dehia English and Arabic Basic, Hassania Basic School, Brabedzi M/A Basic School, St. Luke Kiddi Care International School and Mikonville International School.

All the Headteachers of the schools that benefited from the dual desks, the pupils who received MP's educational support expressed their gratitude to him and wished him God's blessings and guidance in all his endeavours but, also requested for more support.

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku took the opportunity to send his heartfelt greetings to the good people of the Cape Coast North Constituency and beyond.

"I trust we are all good and keeping well. May our Creator continue to shower us with good health, wealth, favour, wisdom, grace, and more happiness as we carry out our respective endeavours. I wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and an amazing New Year," Ragga happily indicated.

Ragga and his entourage were met on arrival by the headteacher of Efutu M/A Basic, Madam Efua Panyin. In attendance were the Metro Director of Education and her entourage, Chief Inspector of Schools, Mr. Philip Nartey and SISO, Mr. Erasmus A. Soforo.

The National Democratic Congress was heavily represented by the Constituency Communications Officer, Mabel Amoasiwa Eshun, Ward Coordinator, Abdulai Ackom, and Mr Samuel Essuon, ward coordinator, Dr Agbanyo, ward coordinator, and other constituency and branch officers.