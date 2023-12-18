SML contract is a rip-off to fill the pockets of greedy politicians, few individuals – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has demanded the immediate suspension of the contract SML Ghana Limited has with the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

SML Ghana has come under fire following a documentary by the Fourth Estate dubbed ‘The GH₵3 billion lie & the billion-dollar contract’.

The documentary released on Monday, December 18, exposes how the company is raking in millions every year from the country for allegedly no work done.

Amid the outrage from the Ghanaian public since the documentary was released, John Abu Jinapor who is a Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee says the Minority wants the contract to be suspended immediately to make way for a probe.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, John Jinapor argued that the contract is a rip-off and only fills the pockets of greedy politicians and few individuals.

“We do not believe that there is value for money, this contract is a rip-off, this contract only ends up filling the pockets of greedy politicians and individuals,” the Minority MP said.

John Jinapor continued, “We cannot allow the taxpayer to be burdened with such unnecessary contracts that only go a long way to fill the pockets of individuals. So, we would advise, that immediately that contract should be suspended pending a parliamentary investigation. When we go into it and find out that all those allegations are true, we will ensure that this contract is abrogated.”

Watch the GH₵3 billion lie & the billion-dollar contract documentary from the attachment below.