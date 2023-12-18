Modern Ghana logo
‘We forget you ooo, you be pasco’ – Franklin Cudjoe mocks Akufo-Addo

18.12.2023

Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s rejection of the ‘lame duck’ tag as described by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

Speaking at a meeting with chiefs and residents of Nima in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said he is still in charge of the country and has the power to make decisions and carry out policies.

"Speaker Bagbin says I am a lame duck. Well, that is his language. I am still the president of the republic and I will continue to do so until January 7, 2025. And I have no doubt that the power to make decisions and to carry out policies is still firmly in my hands, and I am not going to let it go. So I don’t know what he is talking about when he says I am a lame-duck president. I am not a lame-duck president,” President Akufo-Addo insisted.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe reminded the President that he had already signed out when he told Ghanaians that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would come and address the issues facing the country.

In a post on Facebook, Franklin Cudjoe said after that statement by the President, he has been forgotten by Ghanaians.

He said President Akufo-Addo is now 'pasco' in the eyes of many citizens.

“Mr. President, but you said yourself that you had ran your race and that the monumental difficulties you heaped on us would be dealt with by the next President, so daddy e bi lyk we forget you ooo.. you be pasco..you no get verandah sef,” Franklin Cudjoe said.

