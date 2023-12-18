Modern Ghana logo
NPA urges public to embrace CRM, observe gas safety tips

Social News NPA urges public to embrace CRM, observe gas safety tips
2 HOURS AGO

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged the public to opt for the cylinder recirculation model (CRM) since it is more convenient, safe and affordable.

The Authority again stressed the need for people to adhere to safety measures in LPG usage to avoid gas-related explosions and resultant injuries and deaths.

The Head of the Department for Consumer Services, Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, made the call at a CRM and gas safety sensitization workshop at the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, on Sunday.

A team from the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates conducted the sensitization exercise.

Mrs Budu Nyarko, who led the team, explained the rationale for its rollout and indicated that the policy would, among other things, improve access to LPG and ensure safety in its use.

She entreated the congregants to be abreast of LPG safety tips to prevent explosions and resultant damage to life and property.

After the presentation, the team interacted with the members of the congregation and distributed leaflets and other educative materials on the subject to them.

The congregants generally received the message, expressing their desire to embrace the CRM.

Source: National Petroleum Authority

