Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Pilot exodus hit Ghana Armed Forces due to lack of aircraft

Social News Pilot exodus hit Ghana Armed Forces due to lack of aircraft
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Hundreds of pilots trained by the Ghana Air Forces are reportedly leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad due to the unavailability of national aircraft.

The issue was raised by Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Vice Chairman of the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, during the debate to approve the Ministry of Defence's 2024 Budget Estimate.

Despite investing significant resources in training pilots for the armed forces, the pilots are compelled to seek opportunities outside the country and in the private sector due to a lack of flying time resulting from the non-existence of aircraft, she intimated.

Within the aviation sector, a pilot's professional competency is often assessed based on flight time and the number of flights.

Data reveals that Ghana spends an average of $200,000 on training a single pilot for the Ghana Air Force.

Madam Ophelia Mensah bemoaned that competent Ghanaian pilots, despite lacking available jets to fly, are seeking opportunities with foreign airlines.

Madam Mensah highlighted the necessity of fighter jets and helicopters for rescue and defence purposes, especially considering the increased threat of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

She advocated strengthening surveillance of the country's airspace and emphasised the need for an executive jet dedicated to the President's official trips.

The Vice Chairperson urged the government to address the challenges faced by pilots in the armed forces, emphasizing that the current jet at the disposal of the President for official trips belongs to the Ghana Armed Forces.

''Acquiring additional aircraft is seen as crucial to maintaining the air combat capability of the air force and securing the nation's airspace," she concluded.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We forget you ooo, you be pasco – Franklin Cudjoe mocks Akufo-Addo ‘We forget you ooo, you be pasco’ – Franklin Cudjoe mocks Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC Next NDC government will revamp local government system — Asiedu Nketia

2 hours ago

Accra: Nissan SUV involved in accident at Sowutuom Last Stop Accra: Nissan SUV involved in accident at Sowutuom Last Stop

2 hours ago

91 out of 307 ambulances imported in 2020 broken down – Mintah Akandoh 91 out of 307 ambulances imported in 2020 broken down – Mintah Akandoh

2 hours ago

'I'll give you better fisheries minister' – Mahama promises fisherfolk 'I'll give you better fisheries minister' – Mahama promises fisherfolk

3 hours ago

The GH 3billion lie: That's why Akufo-Addo and his folks have become rich overnight — Felix Kwakye Ofosu The GH₵ 3billion lie: That's why Akufo-Addo and his folks have become rich overn...

3 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa The GH₵3billion lie: I just hope there is no scheme to sell Ghana by Akufo-Addo'...

3 hours ago

The create, loot and share schemes of Akufo-Addo's regime so grand — Sulemana Braimah ‘The create, loot and share schemes of Akufo-Addo's regime so grand’ — Sulemana ...

3 hours ago

NPP membership card belong to the toilet — Felix Kwakye Ofosu after Hopeson Adorye flushed his party card NPP membership card belong to the “toilet” — Felix Kwakye Ofosu after Hopeson Ad...

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire sweeps through over 70 shops at Racecourse Market Kumasi: Fire sweeps through over 70 shops at Racecourse Market

Just in....
body-container-line