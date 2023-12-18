Pilot exodus hit Ghana Armed Forces due to lack of aircraft

Hundreds of pilots trained by the Ghana Air Forces are reportedly leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad due to the unavailability of national aircraft.

The issue was raised by Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Vice Chairman of the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, during the debate to approve the Ministry of Defence's 2024 Budget Estimate.

Despite investing significant resources in training pilots for the armed forces, the pilots are compelled to seek opportunities outside the country and in the private sector due to a lack of flying time resulting from the non-existence of aircraft, she intimated.

Within the aviation sector, a pilot's professional competency is often assessed based on flight time and the number of flights.

Data reveals that Ghana spends an average of $200,000 on training a single pilot for the Ghana Air Force.

Madam Ophelia Mensah bemoaned that competent Ghanaian pilots, despite lacking available jets to fly, are seeking opportunities with foreign airlines.

Madam Mensah highlighted the necessity of fighter jets and helicopters for rescue and defence purposes, especially considering the increased threat of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

She advocated strengthening surveillance of the country's airspace and emphasised the need for an executive jet dedicated to the President's official trips.

The Vice Chairperson urged the government to address the challenges faced by pilots in the armed forces, emphasizing that the current jet at the disposal of the President for official trips belongs to the Ghana Armed Forces.

''Acquiring additional aircraft is seen as crucial to maintaining the air combat capability of the air force and securing the nation's airspace," she concluded.

