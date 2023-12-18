Nurses’ remuneration should be increased to prevent mass exodus — Majority Leader

The exodus of nurses from Ghana's healthcare system has reached alarming levels, highlighting the urgent need for the government to take steps to improve remuneration and working conditions, say Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu.

More than 3,600 health workers, including both professional nurses and other caregivers, have left the country over the past three years according to figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Many cite poor pay and difficult working environments as the key drivers forcing them to migrate in search of better opportunities.

The mass departure has further strained Ghana's health sector which was already struggling with shortages even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In a parliamentary debate on the health ministry's 2024 budget, the Suame MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs called on the government to take a serious look at nurses' salaries.

“If we look at the compensation, it was over and above what was allocated and if people have left, the compensation should then climb up. We should do a proper audit of the nurses who have left to know the deficit and should be able to employ to replace those who have exited,” he noted.