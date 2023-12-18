Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nurses’ remuneration should be increased to prevent mass exodus — Majority Leader

Health Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

The exodus of nurses from Ghana's healthcare system has reached alarming levels, highlighting the urgent need for the government to take steps to improve remuneration and working conditions, say Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu.

More than 3,600 health workers, including both professional nurses and other caregivers, have left the country over the past three years according to figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Many cite poor pay and difficult working environments as the key drivers forcing them to migrate in search of better opportunities.

The mass departure has further strained Ghana's health sector which was already struggling with shortages even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In a parliamentary debate on the health ministry's 2024 budget, the Suame MP and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs called on the government to take a serious look at nurses' salaries.

“If we look at the compensation, it was over and above what was allocated and if people have left, the compensation should then climb up. We should do a proper audit of the nurses who have left to know the deficit and should be able to employ to replace those who have exited,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

'I'll give you better fisheries minister' – Mahama promises fisherfolk 'I'll give you better fisheries minister' – Mahama promises fisherfolk

1 hour ago

The GH 3billion lie: That's why Akufo-Addo and his folks have become rich overnight — Felix Kwakye Ofosu The GH₵ 3billion lie: That's why Akufo-Addo and his folks have become rich overn...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa The GH₵3billion lie: I just hope there is no scheme to sell Ghana by Akufo-Addo'...

1 hour ago

The create, loot and share schemes of Akufo-Addo's regime so grand — Sulemana Braimah ‘The create, loot and share schemes of Akufo-Addo's regime so grand’ — Sulemana ...

1 hour ago

NPP membership card belong to the toilet — Felix Kwakye Ofosu after Hopeson Adorye flushed his party card NPP membership card belong to the “toilet” — Felix Kwakye Ofosu after Hopeson Ad...

1 hour ago

Kumasi: Fire sweeps through over 70 shops at Racecourse Market Kumasi: Fire sweeps through over 70 shops at Racecourse Market

2 hours ago

Grave looters exhume chiefs corpse at Ofiinso a day after burial Grave looters exhume chief’s corpse at Ofiinso a day after burial

2 hours ago

Mahama justifying his decision to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances is wickedness - NPP Chairman Mahama justifying his decision to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances is ...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Fuel prices: Some drivers have apologised to me for voting me out — Mahama

2 hours ago

Those who raid the nations treasure with impunity must be punished — Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Those who raid the nation’s treasure with impunity must be punished — Hackman Ow...

Just in....
body-container-line