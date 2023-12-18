UNYA-GH hosts grand inaugural ceremony at Parliament House Auditorium

The United Nations Youth Association Ghana (UNYA-GH) marked a significant milestone on Saturday, December 16, 2023, with a grand inaugural ceremony held at the D.F Annan Auditorium, Parliament House, Accra.

During the ceremony, Nii Anegu Alabi Gene III, the chairperson stressed the importance of guiding the youth by drawing on the wisdom of the older generation who have traversed similar paths. He highlighted the need to channel the potential of the youth towards the country's development, stating, "Peace can be assured when the youth feel appreciated for what they bring to the table."

In his role as the national youth president of UNYA-GH, His Excellency WH Kobina Adomadzi Longdon underlined the organization's unique mandate. He stated, "UNYA youth is the only youth wing with the mandate to push the development and peace of the nation."

H.E. Longdon further emphasized the purpose of the ceremony, drawing inspiration from the words of the late Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency Kofi Annan.

"The late His Excellency Kofi Annan once said, 'Young people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation, empowered, they can be the agents of development and peace.' In furtherance of what the late His Excellency has said, that is why we are gathered here," explained H.E. Longdon.