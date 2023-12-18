Modern Ghana logo
'I still firmly have the power; won't let go until January 2025' – Akufo-Addo tells Bagbin on ‘lame duck’ tag

President Akufo-Addo has said he remains president until January 2025 when he has to hand over.

Speaker Alban Bagbin had, a few weeks ago, described the president as a lame duck following the election of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party’s flag bearer.

At a meeting with chiefs and residents of Nima in Accra, however, the president said: “Speaker Bagbin says I am a lame duck. Well, that is his language”.

“I am still the president of the republic and I will continue to do so until January 7, 2025”, Mr Akufo-Addo said.

He noted: “And I have no doubt that the power to make decisions and to carry out policies is still firmly in my hands, and I am not going to let it go”.

“So, I don’t know what he is talking about when he says I am a lame-duck president. I am not a lame-duck president,” he added.

—ClassFMonline

'I still firmly have the power; won't let go until January 2025' – Akufo-Addo tells Bagbin on lame duck tag

