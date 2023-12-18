Rotary Club of Kumasi donates to Remar Children's Home ahead of X'mas

The Rotary Club of Kumasi on Saturday, 16th December, 2023 donated assorted items worth more than 10,000 Ghana Cedis to the Remar Ghana Children's Home at Patase in Kumasi.

The items included bags of rice, corn, cooking oil, soap, toiletries, soft drinks, eggs to support them ahead of Christmas festivities.

Presenting the items, Nana Effah Mensah, the President of the club, said the donation formed part of the club's areas of focus and contribution to help put smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged in society.

"As a club donations like these further confirm our resolve of improving the livelihoods and living conditions of mankind and people in our immediate communities. The items donated today were contributions from the members of the club. This is what we stand for," he stated.

Speaking to the children in the home, Nana Effah said such gestures are a recognition that society still cares and appreciates them hence they should not see themselves as outcasts.

The Kumasi Rotary Club has been in the news recently for constructing boreholes and water closet toilet facilities for schools and communities in the Ashanti Region. This the President explained the club has achieved most of their intended targets for the year and is on course to implement plethora of projects and programs in the ensuing years in line with Rotary Club's seven (7) areas of focus.

"Next year, we plan to support about 20 orphanages in the Ashanti Region and we believe that through the support of our international partners, we will be able to transform the lives of children in these orphanages," he stated.

Meanwhile the caretaker of the Patase branch of Remar Ghana Children's Home Irene Amissah who received the items on behalf of the home lauded the Rotary Club of Kumasi for their kind gesture adding that the donation will go a long way to support the kids, especially during the yuletide.

She said the orphanage which has branches scattered across the country with 3 in the Ashanti Region has to brave through the storm to support the children in the home.

She said paying for the school fees for the kids as well as paying the rent of the orphanage homes have been an uphill task for the managers.

Madam Amissah called on other Non-profit organizations, individuals and groups to also come to the aid of the orphanage to enable them render quality care and support for the children.