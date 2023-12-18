Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Yendi Prisons water crisis: Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission calls for support

By Abraham Njonaan Nlenkiba II Contributor
Regional News Yendi Prisons water crisis: Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission calls for support
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The chairman of the Yendi Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church, Mr Emmanuel Danaan Wumbiyeli appeals to the general public for support to solve the water crisis the Prison currently faces.

According to Mr Wumbiyeli, his visit to the facility reveals that the inmates of the prison do not get water to bath for days.

He added that some of the staff he interacted with lamented the water crisis the prison has faced lasted for years now as their appeals have not yielded positive results.

He noted that the facility currently uses a pick up vehicle not meant for such purpose to fetch water from the river which is woefully inadequate for the facility.

He said sometimes Yendi Fire Service for their kind gesture give them their tanker vehicle to fetch water for them occasionally.

Mr Emmanuel is worried that none of those means of water supply is sustainable and reliable. He stressed that in the unfortunate event the pick up vehicle develops a fault the entire facility risks not getting water supply.

He calls on all well-meaning citizens, corporate bodies, Non Governmental Organizations, churches, philanthropists as well as Yendi Municipal Assembly and Member of Parliament to come to the aid of Yendi prisons to get a reliable water supply system.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor SML contract is a rip-off to fill the pockets of greedy politicians, few individ...

2 hours ago

District Level Elections: Jean Mensa assures of smooth election on Tuesday District Level Elections: Jean Mensa assures of smooth election on Tuesday

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Many measures put in place by BoG to mitigate future bank failures encouraging –...

2 hours ago

It will be a major tragedy if Akufo-Addo fails to cancel scandalous SML contract – Sulemana Braimah It will be a major tragedy if Akufo-Addo fails to cancel scandalous SML contract...

2 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: WAEC cancels entire results of 839 'mobile phone' candidates 2023 WASSCE: WAEC cancels entire results of 839 'mobile phone' candidates

2 hours ago

The suspects Suspected ‘baby thief’ arrested at Ridge Hospital

2 hours ago

2023 WASSCE: 4,878 candidate results blocked over failure to return learning support materials to schools 2023 WASSCE: 4,878 candidate results blocked over failure to return learning sup...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos position on Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills tragically wrong – Speaker Bagbin Akufo-Addo’s position on Witchcraft, Armed Forces bills tragically wrong – Speak...

2 hours ago

We can't guarantee smooth power supply this Christmas if cash flow mechanism is not restored immediately – GRIDCo staff We can't guarantee smooth power supply this Christmas if cash flow mechanism is ...

6 hours ago

District Level Elections: We've deployed enough men - Police District Level Elections: We've deployed enough men - Police

Just in....
body-container-line