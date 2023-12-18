Yendi Prisons water crisis: Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission calls for support

The chairman of the Yendi Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church, Mr Emmanuel Danaan Wumbiyeli appeals to the general public for support to solve the water crisis the Prison currently faces.

According to Mr Wumbiyeli, his visit to the facility reveals that the inmates of the prison do not get water to bath for days.

He added that some of the staff he interacted with lamented the water crisis the prison has faced lasted for years now as their appeals have not yielded positive results.

He noted that the facility currently uses a pick up vehicle not meant for such purpose to fetch water from the river which is woefully inadequate for the facility.

He said sometimes Yendi Fire Service for their kind gesture give them their tanker vehicle to fetch water for them occasionally.

Mr Emmanuel is worried that none of those means of water supply is sustainable and reliable. He stressed that in the unfortunate event the pick up vehicle develops a fault the entire facility risks not getting water supply.

He calls on all well-meaning citizens, corporate bodies, Non Governmental Organizations, churches, philanthropists as well as Yendi Municipal Assembly and Member of Parliament to come to the aid of Yendi prisons to get a reliable water supply system.