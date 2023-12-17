Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bagbin back calls for national development plan, constitutional review 

Headlines Bagbin back calls for national development plan, constitutional review
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Alban S. Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, has backed calls for a national development plan to provide a solid development line for the Nation.

He said that could be made possible through a constitutional review that would prove the way for such a national development plan, now a sought intervention by many.

The Speaker was addressing a public forum organised in Ho by Parliament as part of its 30th anniversary celebration.

He said a national development plan would grant the nation a common sense of purpose, and should be supported by all.

“Calls for a national development plan are apt. When we all buy into it, we will be moving in one direction. Not that NDC comes to power, and change direction NPP also comes and change direction.

“We all must support the revision of the 1992 Constitution. We need to go through it to share and distribute the power”.

The speaker called on Ghanaians to celebrate the survival of the nation's stable democracy and said the time to reconsider the national document was due.

Mr Bagbin spent time recounting the journeys towards the establishment of the fourth republican parliament and said the people must appreciate the feat.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, who chaired the forum, commended the Speaker “for taking tremendously bold decisions to make parliament effective against all odds”.

He noted that although the Constitution survived the times, the inability to place it under review dulled the shine.

“The constitution must be changed to respond to changes in our environment. So much has changed- ourselves as a people have changed. Our inability to adjust the Constitution to change is perhaps a failure”.

“It will require a good leader, very nationally oriented who wants to change the Constitution”.

Togbe Afede said the nation required fair and honest leadership that would drive the country.

The anniversary has been designed as a nationwide event with public forums, engagements with traditional leaders and the media, and ended with a mock Parliament in Ho.

The 30th Anniversary celebration was on the theme “ Thirty (30) Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far.”

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bagbin back calls for national development plan, constitutional review Bagbin back calls for national development plan, constitutional review 

3 hours ago

We have a lot to do for 2024 victory – Mahama tells NDC national executives We have a lot to do for 2024 victory – Mahama tells NDC national executives

3 hours ago

ER: One dead in fatal crash at Amanase E/R: One dead in fatal crash at Amanase

3 hours ago

Minority support calls for revocation of LI regulating mining in forest reserves Minority support calls for revocation of LI regulating mining in forest reserves

3 hours ago

2024 Elections: Im poised for a showdown with Dokua – Okaikwei North MP 2024 Elections: I’m poised for a showdown with Dokua – Okaikwei North MP

3 hours ago

Don't desire military rule - NCCE to 'disillusioned' youth Don't desire military rule - NCCE to 'disillusioned' youth 

3 hours ago

Let's desist from exploitation and corrupt acts—Chief Justice Let's desist from exploitation and corrupt acts—Chief Justice

3 hours ago

'I'm making Ghana West Africa's medical excellence hub' — Akufo-Addo 'I'm making Ghana West Africa's medical excellence hub' — Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George

5 hours ago

Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger share —Charles Owusu to gov't Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger sha...

Just in....
body-container-line