Let's desist from exploitation and corrupt acts—Chief Justice

Let's desist from exploitation and corrupt acts—Chief Justice
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, the Chief Justice, has asked the citizenry to be law abiding and desist from all forms of corrupt acts.

“My humble appeal is that we all begin to make up our minds to obey laws. Where we have been told, 'don't build, don't pass there, don't farm there, don't do galamsey.' For the sake of our children, national and well-being, let us ensure that we don't do it.”

The Chief Justice gave the advice on Saturday during a National Thanksgiving Service organised by Aglow International in Accra.

Aglow International is a network of caring and praying women dedicated to promoting the welfare and caring of women and teenage girls.

Justice Torkornoo noted that acts of exploitation amongst citizens had the tendency to project Ghanaians as an exploitative people.

Quoting from Isaiah 61 and Luke 4:14-21, she urged all to be nation building ambassadors and go beyond themselves to be a blessing to others.

The Chief Justice thanked God for His preservation despite all the tough times and disasters that plagued the country.

She urged Ghanaians to give themselves wholly to prayer and intercede for all Arms of Government to carry out their mandate as expected.

Prayers were made for the nation, asking God to continually preserve citizens from all forms of evil and calamities.

Gospel Musician MOG led the congregation in an awesome time of praise and thanksgiving to God.

GNA

