'I'm making Ghana West Africa's medical excellence hub' — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said, “Thus far, the construction of 86 district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals, and the Western regional hospital, are ongoing, which are all at various levels of completion”.

Speaking at the median Physicians and Surgeons Awards, the president said the “average completion rate of the 89 projects is 52 per cent”.

He said work at some of the sites is about 70 to 80 per cent complete.

Mr Akufo-Addo said: “Beyond the building of these new healthcare facilities, my vision is to help make Ghana the centre of excellence of medical care in West Africa by 2030, leveraging Ghana’s favourable status as the most peaceful country in the West Africa sub-region, a beacon of democracy and a land of opportunities.”

President Akufo-Addo’s Ghana Health Infrastructure Project, aims to build a total of 111 hospitals across the country to improve healthcare delivery.

They include 101 district hospitals in areas without one, two psychiatric hospitals, seven regional hospitals, and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.