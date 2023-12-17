Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.12.2023 Social News

CLOGSAG in Northern Region direct members to wear red bands over delayed implementation of new salary structure

CLOGSAG in Northern Region direct members to wear red bands over delayed implementation of new salary structure
17.12.2023 LISTEN

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Northern Region has asked members to wear red bands and fly red flags in protest of alleged delayed implementation of the new salary structure and other conditions of service.

“Meanwhile, we have directed all members of CLOGSAG in the Region to start wearing red bands and fly red flags at all CLOGSAG offices as we standby for your response in due course,” a statement signed by Naba Alhaji Apam Nuhu, the Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG, said in a letter to CLOGSAG Headquarters.

It said the Regional Executive Council (REC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Regional Secretariat to discuss the undue delay in the implementation of the new salary structure and other conditions of service.

The statement said the Council members recalled vividly a letter dated January 24, 2022, which said: “We wish to inform you that our main demand included in the 19th January, 2022, Memorandum of understanding (MOU) was a new salary structure for the Civil Service and Local Government Service.

“The parties to the MOU have agreed that the Salary structure shall be finalised by 31st August, 2022, and implemented effective 1st January, 2023. However, if by 31st August, 2022, the salary structure has not been finalised as agreed, CLOGSAG shall continue with the strike.

“The Regional Executive Council (REC) after going through al the above has decided that it is either now or never, enough of the unwarranted and deliberate inaction on the issue we have waited long enough and can no longer bear the frustration and demotivation that characterise this obvious bad faith on the part of Government.”

It said constituents of CLOGSAG deserved better than and called on members to rise up as always and fight for what they deserved and most entitled to.

“It is time tested principle that workers benefits are usually not granted on a silver platter and hence we cannot continue to sit down and expect ours to fall from the sky,” to said, urging the headquarters to declare strike immediately.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Congo recalls envoys to Kenya and Tanzania over alliance launch in Nairobi

2 hours ago

AFP - KARIM JAAFAR French top diplomat in Israel to call for Gaza truce

2 hours ago

Some 44 million registered voters are set to cast ballots. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Tensions run high as DR Congo approaches election

9 hours ago

People displaced by the conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces board the bed of a truck in the aid hub of Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, on December 16, 2023. By - AFP US urges Sudan fighters to halt advance on aid hub

9 hours ago

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office. By Andreas SOLARO AFP Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

10 hours ago

Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pig...

10 hours ago

Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch

10 hours ago

Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro

10 hours ago

Our governance has to change – Bagbin Our governance has to change – Bagbin

11 hours ago

Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by stray bullet Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by ...

Just in....
body-container-line