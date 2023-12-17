IOM Ghana commemorates International Migrants Day in Jamestown to shed light on safe, regular migration

The International Organization for Migration in Ghana (IOM Ghana) on Friday, December 15, marked the 2023 International Migrants Day (IMD) in Jamestown, one of the communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The International Migrants Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2000 to recognize the important contribution of migrants while highlighting the challenges they face.

It aims to celebrate migrants, to advocate for their rights, and to encourage the international community to work together to harness the power of migration.

In the spirit of partnership, as part of the EU-UN Building Migration Partnerships Programme in Ghana (BMP) project, funded by the European Union, and in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GIZ and its Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, and DUNK Grassroots, the 2023 Migrants Day was organised by the IOM Ghana in Jamestown, bringing together government partners, members of the UN Network on Migration (UNNM) and community youth to celebrate and to shed light on safe and regular migration pathways and skills development.

The youth of Jamestown and neighbouring communities gathered at the Basketball Playground at Jamestown to leverage the educational power of basketball for essential life skills and self-resilience.

Speaking at the event, the IOM Chief of Mission, Fatou Diallo stressed that it is important to give voice to the youth, celebrate the youth, learn together about safe migration pathways and how migration is one of the solutions to the many global challenges.

“We want to hear from the youth about their dreams for the future and the Ghana we want and how we can empower them to realise their dreams,” she said.

In her speech, Fatou Diallo expressed her appreciation to the government of Ghana for the bold steps taken to manage migration through the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM).

She said the establishment of the National Coordinating Mechanism (NCM) on Migration, the development of a national implementation plan for the GCM and the launching of the Diaspora Engagement Policy by the Ghana Government are some palpable evidence of the giant strides Ghana is taking to manage migration and should be applauded for it.

In her address at the event, the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey noted that the commemoration of International Migrants Day should be a reminder that we are united by our shared humanity regardless of where one comes from.

“Today we recognize the invaluable contribution of migrants and emphasize the transformative potential they bring to our society. As a multicultural city full of ambition and inspiration, Accra owes much of its vibrancy to the dynamic culture of individuals who have chosen to make our city their home,” she said.

Elizabeth Sackey further called for collective efforts towards empowering the youth in Ghana, stressing that the youth are the country’s greatest assets.

She applauded IOM Ghana and its partners for commemorating 2023 International Migrants Day to empower the youth.

She said this is the sure way to give the youth the tools to shape the future of Accra, Ghana as a country, and indeed the world at large.

On her part, Anna Lixi, representing the European Union said the EU recognises the power of sports because there is a link between migration and sports to foster unity in communities.

She said the EU is delighted to be part of the commemoration of IMD 2023, adding that human mobility and the benefits it can bring cannot be overlooked.

“We recognize the importance of migration because migrants contribute to the social development of their countries and countries of destination as well,” Anna Lixi.

She adviced the youth to always choose safe regular migration if they want to migrate.

On her part, Nana Yaa Amofah from Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG) called on the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to prioritise policies focused on investing in the education and economic empowerment of the youth.

She admonished IOM Ghana and its partners to continue to raise awareness on irregular migration and its dangers.

On behalf of YAG, Nana Yaa Amofah urged the Ghanaian youth to have hope and Ghana and play their part in building the country.

“I wish to pledge the support of Youth Advocates Ghana. We are ready to support government to empower the youth to take advantage of opportunities in the country,” the Youth Champion assured.