Ramsys CEO calls for friendly parenting in the digital age to shield Ghanaian children from cyber perils

In a significant move towards ensuring the digital well-being of Ghana's youth, Emmanuel Arthur, CEO of Ramsys Infotech Solutions Ltd, advocates for a friendly parental approach in guiding children through their online experiences.

Arthur emphasizes the need for open communication, citing the prevalence of cyber abuse and the importance of children feeling comfortable reporting incidents to the authorities.

Addressing the pressing issue of cyberbullying affecting Africa's children, Arthur calls for collaborative efforts from parents, government, NGOs, and app designers. While acknowledging Ghana's relative progress, he underscores the ongoing challenges and the necessity for stakeholders to define their roles in safeguarding children from digital perils.

During a presentation on 'Trend, Issues and Challenges Of Parenting in The Digital Age,' held at the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana Ladies Club's 4th quarter Meeting, Arthur stresses the significance of vigilance and proactive measures in protecting children online.

"To combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse effectively, it is crucial to encourage reporting. Parents are advised to refrain from sharing vital information online," Arthur emphasizes.

The digital landscape's complexities demand collective responsibility, with Arthur urging the government to enact and enforce policies that ensure online safety for children. He proposes a collaboration between tech developers and child protection agencies to create user-friendly platforms and robust reporting mechanisms.

In response to Arthur's call for heightened awareness, Ms. Abena A. Badu-Aboagye, Principal Programme Officer at the Department of Children, highlights ongoing initiatives to educate parents and society on cyberbullying and online child abuse. She urges parents to remain vigilant, emphasizing that the Department is actively working to address these issues and welcomes any reports of suspected cases for immediate action.