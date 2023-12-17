Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramsys CEO calls for friendly parenting in the digital age to shield Ghanaian children from cyber perils

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
General News Ramsys CEO calls for friendly parenting in the digital age to shield Ghanaian children from cyber perils
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a significant move towards ensuring the digital well-being of Ghana's youth, Emmanuel Arthur, CEO of Ramsys Infotech Solutions Ltd, advocates for a friendly parental approach in guiding children through their online experiences.

Arthur emphasizes the need for open communication, citing the prevalence of cyber abuse and the importance of children feeling comfortable reporting incidents to the authorities.

Addressing the pressing issue of cyberbullying affecting Africa's children, Arthur calls for collaborative efforts from parents, government, NGOs, and app designers. While acknowledging Ghana's relative progress, he underscores the ongoing challenges and the necessity for stakeholders to define their roles in safeguarding children from digital perils.

During a presentation on 'Trend, Issues and Challenges Of Parenting in The Digital Age,' held at the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana Ladies Club's 4th quarter Meeting, Arthur stresses the significance of vigilance and proactive measures in protecting children online.

"To combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse effectively, it is crucial to encourage reporting. Parents are advised to refrain from sharing vital information online," Arthur emphasizes.

The digital landscape's complexities demand collective responsibility, with Arthur urging the government to enact and enforce policies that ensure online safety for children. He proposes a collaboration between tech developers and child protection agencies to create user-friendly platforms and robust reporting mechanisms.

In response to Arthur's call for heightened awareness, Ms. Abena A. Badu-Aboagye, Principal Programme Officer at the Department of Children, highlights ongoing initiatives to educate parents and society on cyberbullying and online child abuse. She urges parents to remain vigilant, emphasizing that the Department is actively working to address these issues and welcomes any reports of suspected cases for immediate action.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

People displaced by the conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces board the bed of a truck in the aid hub of Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, on December 16, 2023. By - AFP US urges Sudan fighters to halt advance on aid hub

6 minutes ago

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office. By Andreas SOLARO AFP Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

24 minutes ago

Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch

24 minutes ago

Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pig...

24 minutes ago

Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro

24 minutes ago

Our governance has to change – Bagbin Our governance has to change – Bagbin

2 hours ago

Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by stray bullet Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by ...

16 hours ago

GRA summon companies over VAT breaches GRA summon companies over VAT breaches

16 hours ago

Police exhume body of mother murdered by son in Koforidua Police exhume body of mother murdered by son in Koforidua

16 hours ago

Moses Sawasawa AP In eastern DRC, decades of conflict weigh heavy on upcoming election

Just in....
body-container-line