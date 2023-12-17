Imperial College London's DnaNudge unveils lab-free DNA testing platform in Ghana

Imperial College London's startup, DnaNudge, has launched its innovative lab-free DNA testing platform in Ghana, offering a versatile solution for rapid and accurate PCR tests for genetic and infectious diseases using various sample types.

Securing FDA approval for a Multiplex PCR platform to diagnose four-in-one respiratory pathogens in Ghana, DnaNudge is set to lead the African rollout of point-of-care technology. The approved medical device can precisely detect SARS CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on a single 'Quad' testing cartridge.

The testing platform, comprising the NudgeBox portable analyzer and the new multiplex Quad cartridge, underwent clinical testing at the Quadushah Medical Diagnostic Centre in Tema, Ghana. Dr. Alexander Martin-Odoom, Clinical Virologist at the University of Ghana, hails this as a significant achievement for the country, positioning it as a gateway to advancing infectious disease research in Africa.

Dr. Rashmita Sahoo, Head of Assay Development at DnaNudge Limited, highlights the platform's capacity to multiplex up to 72 reaction wells on a single cartridge, enabling accurate and simultaneous testing across multiple assays. The lab-free PCR/RT-PCR DnaNudge box platform, known for its ease of operation and minimal user training requirements, stands out as the sole complete sample-to-result point-of-care solution with results available in 90 minutes or less.

About DnaNudge:

DnaNudge is the developer of the world’s first services to use consumers’ own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping. DnaNudge’s services analyze and map users’ genetic profiles to key nutrition-related health traits – including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol – plus skin-related conditions, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA toward healthier, more personalized product choices as they scan and shop. The service has been developed by world-renowned biomedical engineer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS and published by geneticist Dr Maria Karvela.

This ground-breaking DNA testing service created to address an epidemic – obesity and Type 2 diabetes – has been successfully adapted for the fight against a pandemic, with the development of the rapid, lab-free CovidNudge RT-PCR test. CovidNudge can accurately detect COVID-19 and other viruses in around an hour, without the need for a laboratory, and is in use in healthcare settings around the world.