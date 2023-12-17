Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by stray bullet

The Ghana Police Service has released a press release on an anti-robbery operation in Pigfarm, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

The operation, which has been going on for some time now, is targeted at arresting a criminal gang linked to several robberies.

In its press release, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of two of the gang members on Saturday, December 16. It said the operation is still ongoing to get the remaining members arrested.

Unfortunately, however, during the Saturday morning operation, a stray bullet accidentally, hit a lady.

She was taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Since the incident, the leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and assured them that it will continue to support them through these difficult times.

“Once again, we wish to express our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” part of a press release from the Ghana Police Service said.