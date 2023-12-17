Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro

Headlines Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised the people Jomoro in the Western Region that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government will build a petro-chemical industry in their locality to boost economic activities.

That, he said, formed part of measures to expand the oil and gas industry.

Former President Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 general election, was addressing the chiefs and people of Jaway-Wharf in the Jomoro Municipality as part of his two-day visit to the region, dubbed; “Building Ghana Tour”.

He also hinted of building an ultra-modern market in Jaway-Wharf to boost trade and revive commercial activities in the once vibrant town.

He assured the chiefs and people of an asphaltic road overlay to modernize the area and aid trade.

The former president is expected to address a town hall meeting at Ambainu in the Ellembelle District and address students at the Esiama Nursing Training School.

He will later hold another town-hall meeting of the chiefs and people of Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Constituency at Axim.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

People displaced by the conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces board the bed of a truck in the aid hub of Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, on December 16, 2023. By - AFP US urges Sudan fighters to halt advance on aid hub

1 hour ago

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office. By Andreas SOLARO AFP Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

2 hours ago

Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch Prospectus, other expenses by parents outweigh cost under free SHS — Eduwatch

2 hours ago

Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm Accra: Stray bullet from police kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pig...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro Mahama promises to build petro-chemical industry at Jomoro

2 hours ago

Our governance has to change – Bagbin Our governance has to change – Bagbin

3 hours ago

Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by stray bullet Accra: Police arrest 2 gang members of armed robbers at Pigfarm; lady killed by ...

17 hours ago

GRA summon companies over VAT breaches GRA summon companies over VAT breaches

17 hours ago

Police exhume body of mother murdered by son in Koforidua Police exhume body of mother murdered by son in Koforidua

17 hours ago

Moses Sawasawa AP In eastern DRC, decades of conflict weigh heavy on upcoming election

Just in....
body-container-line