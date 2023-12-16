Red Cross Society clarifies allegation of financial malfeasance and misconduct

The Ghana Red Cross Society has clarified claims of financial malfeasance and misconduct raised by Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

During Monday’s parliamentary proceedings, the Public Accounts Committee presented its report on the 2021 Auditor General’s report, sparking discussions on public institutions.

In these deliberations, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, and a member of the Public Accounts Committee called for an investigation into the activities of the Ghana Red Cross Society, alleging financial malfeasance.

Mr. George urged the House to institute an inquiry into the operations of the Ghana Red Cross Society, citing claims that some leadership caused a loss of GH¢787,600 and misused organizational resources for personal gain. He expressed concern about the potential impact on donor-funding organizations.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Acting Secretary-General of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Glolo Solomon Gayoni, clarified that the raised issues are currently under investigation through the organization’s issues management process. He indicated that ‘the Ghana Red Cross Society has initiated investigations into the specific matters raised by the MP and a commitment to engage with Parliament to provide clarity on the issues.’

Mr. Gayoni further indicated that ‘Between the Red Cross and Parliament, it would simply be a matter of comparing notes to reflect that the matter raised on the floor is already under investigation, Parliament is involved, and Parliament has already referred it to the Attorney General’s Department for further action.’

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Red Cross to the wise counsel of the Public Accounts Committee, which has further enhanced our success story.