Police exhume body of mother murdered by son in Koforidua

The Eastern Regional Police Command has exhumed the remains of a mother allegedly murdered by her biological son in Koforidua-Kyekyewere near Nyamekrom in the New Juaben North Municipality.

The suspect, a twenty-six-year-old man named Gideon Kojo Asomani Addo, buried his mother in a deep grave within an uncompleted building after allegedly killing her under the cover of the night.

The victim, a retired staff member of the Roads and Highway Authority, Mercy Oforiwaa, was declared missing on June 17, 2023, prompting a widespread search by her family and subsequent police involvement.

The suspect Gideon, initially arrested for theft, by the Effiduase District Police command took a dark turn during interrogation, confessing to the gruesome act.

However, the Police accompanied by Environmental officers and a Pathologist, after conducting the investigation secured a corona inquest from the court, leading authorities with the suspect to the crime scene to exhume the corpse.

The remains, discovered in a body bag, have been deposited in the morgue for a postmortem examination, as the suspect Gideon Kojo Asomani Addo is currently in police custody, assisting in the ongoing investigation.

