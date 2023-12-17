Modern Ghana logo
Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger share — Charles Owusu to gov't

Headlines Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger share —Charles Owusu to gov't
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Charles Owusu has reiterated his call for Ghana to have a bigger stake in the lithium agreement with Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Owusu expressed his concerns during a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show questioning the current terms of the agreement and advocating for a better deal for the country.

In October of this year, the government granted a mining lease to Barari DV Ltd for the exploitation of lithium in Ghana.

The 15-year lease incorporates enhanced terms intended to optimise Ghana’s earnings from its lithium resources. This includes a 10% royalty rate, increased state participation and requirements for domestic value addition.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, stated that the government decided lithium should not be treated the same as other minerals. As such, a special policy was developed and cabinet-approved before issuing the mining lease.

The Minister said the government recognises mining’s impacts and was committed to ensuring communities and Ghanaians benefit from the country’s mineral wealth. He urged the company to adhere to laws and conduct sustainable, environmentally responsible mining.

Commenting on the matter, Charles Owusu disagreed with the minister's assertion during the discussion on Peace FM.

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission questioned why Ghana seems to always go for less favorable terms in mining agreements compared to foreign entities.

Mr Owusu stated, "If you have to look at it, let us go back and look at it so that Ghana will get the bigger share because God knows why He placed this here."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

