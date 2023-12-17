Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Apologise to EC — Owusu Amankwah tells NDC for returning to IPAC

Headlines Apologise to EC —Owusu Amankwah tells NDC for returning to IPAC
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North constituency and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the opposition party to issue an apology to the Electoral Commission (EC).

This follows the decision of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rejoin the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The NDC, represented by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, made the announcement during a stakeholder conference organized by the National Peace Council in Peduase, Eastern Region.

As part of their preparations for the 2024 elections, he expressed their intention to return to IPAC, emphasizing the need to resolve outstanding issues.

"We will return to IPAC, but outstanding issues have to be resolved," stated Johnson Asiedu Nketia, citing the lack of consensus building as the primary reason for the party's exit from IPAC.

However, he emphasized the importance of addressing the unresolved issues before the NDC's full participation in IPAC.

Commenting on the matter, Collins Owusu Amankwah expressed slammed the NDC for rejoining IPAC after several accusations and attacks.

He calls on the NDC to apologise for the accusations they made against the EC and the governing New Patriotic Party.

During his appearance on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Owusu Amankwah asserted, "They must render an apology to the Electoral Commission."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George

2 hours ago

Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger share —Charles Owusu to gov't Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger sha...

2 hours ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri: Polling Station executives fight Annoh Dompreh for spreading falsehood about Hayford Siaw's parliamentary bid Nsawam Adoagyiri: Polling Station executives fight Annoh Dompreh for spreading f...

2 hours ago

How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ourselves —Efya slams Parliament How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Over 2 million jobs have been created through NYA, YEA, NEIP; this will score us some points —Salam Mustapha 2024 elections: Over 2 million jobs have been created through NYA, YEA, NEIP; th...

4 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Congo recalls envoys to Kenya and Tanzania over alliance launch in Nairobi

4 hours ago

AFP - KARIM JAAFAR French top diplomat in Israel to call for Gaza truce

4 hours ago

Some 44 million registered voters are set to cast ballots. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Tensions run high as DR Congo approaches election

11 hours ago

People displaced by the conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces board the bed of a truck in the aid hub of Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, on December 16, 2023. By - AFP US urges Sudan fighters to halt advance on aid hub

11 hours ago

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office. By Andreas SOLARO AFP Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

Just in....
body-container-line