Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia North constituency and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the opposition party to issue an apology to the Electoral Commission (EC).

This follows the decision of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rejoin the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The NDC, represented by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, made the announcement during a stakeholder conference organized by the National Peace Council in Peduase, Eastern Region.

As part of their preparations for the 2024 elections, he expressed their intention to return to IPAC, emphasizing the need to resolve outstanding issues.

"We will return to IPAC, but outstanding issues have to be resolved," stated Johnson Asiedu Nketia, citing the lack of consensus building as the primary reason for the party's exit from IPAC.

However, he emphasized the importance of addressing the unresolved issues before the NDC's full participation in IPAC.

Commenting on the matter, Collins Owusu Amankwah expressed slammed the NDC for rejoining IPAC after several accusations and attacks.

He calls on the NDC to apologise for the accusations they made against the EC and the governing New Patriotic Party.

During his appearance on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Owusu Amankwah asserted, "They must render an apology to the Electoral Commission."