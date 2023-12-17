Dormaa East MP cuts sod for construction of Astroturf at Wamfie

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency and Ranking Member on Subsidiary Legislative Committee, Hon. Paul Apraku Twum Barima has on Thursday, December 14, 2023 cut sod for the construction of an Astroturf in Wamfie, the District capital.

It is expected that the project which is the initiative of the Member of Parliament and funded by Ghana Gas Company Limited under their Community Base Development Pillar, would add more value to the advancement of the District through revenue generation and the development of young talents in the area of sports.

According to the contractor in charge of the project, Mr. Klass Peters of the LandWind Company Ltd, the turf would be of a usual standard size of one hundred and ten by sixty-eight (110 ×68), with twenty-eight thousand (28000) lumens of light and also have all that comes along with a turf. It would also be accompanied by a multipurpose pitch for the playing of volleyball, basketball and long tennis. He added that the project which would begin in January, 2024 would be completed in six months.

In a short remark before the ground breaking ceremony, the MP, Hon. Paul Apraku Twum Barima, thanked Nananom and the people of Dormaa East for their confidence in him. He mentioned several projects ongoing under his watch and few others being hoped for. He added that he believes in God for the biggest project, which would be to build the best hospital with speciality in curing cancer for the district. He was very optimistic of better days ahead.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman who was very happy about the pitch, said it would go a long way to support educational events, sporting activities and other recreational exercises in the district. He also itemized several initiatives and activities the District has benefited under this current government. He expressed hope in the NPP administration and called on all to back the party.

A board member of Ghana Gas Company Ltd, who represented the CEO at the occasion, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, commended both the DCE and MP for their strong approach towards development issues. He added that they were unique leaders and have incredible lobbying skills. Nana Ansah Ababio solicited support for the two in their endeavors towards the development of the District.