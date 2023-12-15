Speaker Bagbin pays courtesy call on Regent of Bimbilla  

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has paid a courtesy call on the Nyelinbulgu-Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, Regent of Bimbilla at the Gmantambo Palace at Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

The visit was to show appreciation to him for maintaining peace in the Nanung Traditional Area in the region and to solicit support from the Regent for governance as Parliament marked its 30th anniversary.

Mr Bagbin commended the Regent and traditional leaders of the area for their relentless efforts in promoting peace, which had contributed to the growth of democracy.

He said chieftaincy was a paramount facet in development and when combined with politics, could effect change in the system highlighting the importance of permitting chiefs to engage in active politics.

He mentioned harmony as an essence of effective governance and encouraged the area to prioritise peace and dialogue at all times.

Speaker Bagbin urged the traditional leaders of northern Ghana to join forces and strategically plan the allocation of newly discovered gold deposits to corporate mining companies, emphasising its potential benefits for the region.

He reiterated the need for the north to take lessons from ill-happenings at Obuasi and other mining communities to strategise for profit and environmental protection.

Nyelinbulgu-Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana expressed gratitude to Speaker Bagbin for honouring the Nanung Kingdom, saying it was the first time a speaker had visited the Kingdom in Parliament's three decades of existence.

He said Nanumbas would forever cherish the gesture and take pride in acting on the education given by the Speaker during the visit.

He was hopeful that the next Speaker of Parliament would come from the Nanung Kingdom as a result of Mr Bagbin's visit and words of wisdom.

