Ibo chief donates to Dagbon Development Fund for Gbewaa palace construction

Businessman and chief of Ibo community for Gulkpegu, Naa Collins Mbah has donated today, Friday, December 15 to the Dagbon Development Fund to support the construction of the Gbewaa palace.

The Gulkpegu Ibo chief was accompanied by friends and colleagues to the Gulkpegu Naa's palace in Tamale, where he presented a cash donation of GHS1,000 to the palace, adding that he was going to ensure the entire Ibo community supports the project.

"Whatever I donate this morning is from myself and my palace, not the entire Ibo community. And like I promised, I am going to bring this to the notice of the Ibo union in Tamale. I will encourage them to come out so that we can donate as a community to support the land in which we live. Dagbon and her people have accepted us. Hence we have been here progressing. And we ought to support the land we are benefiting from," the Ibo chief told the media.

Receiving the support on behalf of the Gulkpegu Naa, the palace secretary thanked the Ibo chief and asked him to encourage more Ibos to contribute to support the construction of the palace.

He added that Yaa-Naa and Dagbon will ensure they have an enabling business environment to operate.