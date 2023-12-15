Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ibo chief donates to Dagbon Development Fund for Gbewaa palace construction

By Nii Ade II Contributor
Donations Ibo chief donates to Dagbon Development Fund for Gbewaa palace construction
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Businessman and chief of Ibo community for Gulkpegu, Naa Collins Mbah has donated today, Friday, December 15 to the Dagbon Development Fund to support the construction of the Gbewaa palace.

The Gulkpegu Ibo chief was accompanied by friends and colleagues to the Gulkpegu Naa's palace in Tamale, where he presented a cash donation of GHS1,000 to the palace, adding that he was going to ensure the entire Ibo community supports the project.

"Whatever I donate this morning is from myself and my palace, not the entire Ibo community. And like I promised, I am going to bring this to the notice of the Ibo union in Tamale. I will encourage them to come out so that we can donate as a community to support the land in which we live. Dagbon and her people have accepted us. Hence we have been here progressing. And we ought to support the land we are benefiting from," the Ibo chief told the media.

Receiving the support on behalf of the Gulkpegu Naa, the palace secretary thanked the Ibo chief and asked him to encourage more Ibos to contribute to support the construction of the palace.

He added that Yaa-Naa and Dagbon will ensure they have an enabling business environment to operate.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Nunoo Mensah owns 4.4% shares in Barari DV Ghana Ltd — Abu Jinapor reveals

4 hours ago

Parliament approves 338million loan for reconstruction of Accra-Tema motorway, others Parliament approves $338million loan for reconstruction of Accra-Tema motorway, ...

4 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George If Bawumia, Ofori-Atta make it to heaven God will have to review his marking sch...

4 hours ago

Mahama hasn't been prosecuted because he isn't corrupt — Sam George Mahama hasn't been prosecuted because he isn't corrupt — Sam George

4 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Current inflation rate has vindicated us — BoG Governor

4 hours ago

What you do in your bedroom is not my business; Im interested in anti-gay bill to protect our family values – Sam George What you do in your bedroom is not my business; I’m interested in anti-gay bill ...

5 hours ago

I left my boyfriend when he was poor, now he is rich so I want to return — Lady seeks advice I left my boyfriend when he was poor, now he is rich so I want to return — Lady ...

5 hours ago

Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison Our ability to adapt to technology will boost financial sector for national deve...

5 hours ago

Bawumia represents the future, your 'pasco' Mahama has no better record — Afenyo Markin Bawumia represents the future, your 'pasco' Mahama has no better record — Afenyo...

5 hours ago

Mahama has no political baggage on him, hes incorruptible – Sam George Mahama has no political baggage on him, he’s incorruptible – Sam George

Just in....
body-container-line