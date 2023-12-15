Obuasi Church of Pentecost intercedes for Anglogold Ashanti-Obuasi mine

Prophet David Kankam Beditor (Obuasi Area Head â€“ Church of Pentecost)

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine has been the bedrock and financial pillar of Obuasi’s economic activities over decades and a major source of revenue and employment for the Obuasi community.

The mine has been operating since 1897 and has contributed significantly to the development of the town and its surrounding areas by supporting various social and environmental initiatives, such as education, health, sanitation, and reforestation.

The economy of Obuasi and its surrounding areas experienced a sharp downturn when the mine was shut down and placed under care and maintenance. The closure of the mine had a negative impact on the livelihoods of the local population, who depended on it for employment, income, and social services.

The mine's reopening has been a welcome development for the local community, who hope to benefit from the employment opportunities it will create.

Some of the residents are expected to work directly for the mining company, while others will be hired by its subcontractors to boost the local economy and provide a source of income for many families.

The mine's performance since reopening has been below its targeted expectations raising concerns among the workers about its viability and sustainability.

The Obuasi Church of Pentecost is a Christian community that believes in the power of prayer and the importance of social responsibility. The church on the 8th of December 2023 organized a special all-night prayer session for the company in this view. The church recognizes that the mining industry faces many challenges, such as environmental impacts, fluctuating gold prices, and security issues but it hopes that through their prayers, God will bless AngloGold Ashanti with wisdom, guidance, and protection. It also hoped that the company will continue to operate responsibly and ethically that benefits both the shareholders and the stakeholders.

The church members also prayed for God's blessing and protection over the company's workers, equipment, and operations, the peace and harmony of the community, and the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. They thanked God for the economic and social benefits that the company has brought to the community and the nation.

The prayer session was led by Prophet David Kankam Beditor, Obuasi Area Head, Church of Pentecost in an area mega all-night prayer session dubbed “Cry out for prosperity of AGA and the people of Obuasi area” Under the theme, "Your bitter water will become living water" picked from Exodus 15: 22.

The prayer session was attended by over Seven Thousand church members from thirty-one various districts forming the Obuasi Area. They believed that God would hear their prayers and grant their requests, as they trusted in His power and grace.