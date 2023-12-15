Ablekuma Central MP commissions 6th mechanized borehole project at Mambruk

In a remarkable stride towards community development, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan commissioned the 6th borehole project at Mambruk on Wednesday 13th December 2023.

The commissioning ceremony, held with great enthusiasm, brought together a diverse group of religious leaders, community figures and political representatives.

Among the esteemed attendees were Sheik Abdul Rashid Nii Ofoli Quaye, Shiek Abdul Rahman Botcheway, Hon. Nii Adama Okai (Former Assemblyman), Mallam Salluh Ayiku Lartey, Hon. Victor Mensah (current Assemblyman for Shukura Mambruk electoral area), Abdul Mumuni Vanderpuye among other well-wishers. Their collective presence underscored the collaborative spirit within the community, emphasizing the significance of this infrastructure project.

Hon. Abdul-Latif Dan, addressing the gathering, expressed his dedication to improving the living conditions of the Mambruk community. The borehole project, initiated in response to the pressing need for reliable water access, stands as a testament to the MP's commitment to addressing essential infrastructure needs.

The religious leaders present, Sheik Abdul Rashid Nii Ofoli Quaye and Shiek Abdul Rahman Botcheway, offered prayers for the success and sustainability of the borehole project, acknowledging its importance in meeting the basic needs of the community.

Hon. Victor Mensah, the current Assemblyman for Shukura Mambruk electoral area, expressed his gratitude to the MP's continuous efforts in enhancing the welfare of the community. Former Assemblyman Hon. Nii Adama Okai, Mallam Salluh Ayiku Lartey, and Abdul Mumuni Vanderpuye also expressed their appreciation for the positive impact of the borehole project on Mambruk.

As the borehole was officially inaugurated, water flowed as a symbol of not just a resource but a source of hope and improved livelihoods for the people of Mambruk. The MP, religious leaders, community figures, and residents collectively celebrated the successful completion of yet another transformative project in Ablekuma Central.

The event concluded with a sense of unity and optimism for future collaborative endeavors.