If Bawumia, Ofori-Atta make it to heaven God will have to review his marking scheme – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says he will be surprised if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta make it to heaven.

Speaking in an interview on the Starr Chat programme on Starr FM on Thursday, December 14, the MP said he will have serious questions to ask God if he sees the two key members of the ruling government in heaven.

Sam George also said it would mean God would have to review his marking scheme for admitting people into heaven.

“Top of the list [of worst ministers in NPP government], Ken Ofori-Atta. That guy, my blood dey boil. My parents are pensioners, the Bible says some appear like sheep but they are wolves in sheep's clothing. Do you know what the Minister has done? He took people's savings and gave them haircuts.

“Ken and his siamese twin [Dr. Bawumia] have messed up the whole economy. I will have questions to ask God if I see them in heaven. I’m telling you, serious questions. If Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta make it to heaven then God will have to review the marking scheme,” Sam George said.

In the interview, the Ningo Prampram MP said he cannot single out any Minister in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for praise.

Asked about Samuel Abu Jinapor who is the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Sam George said he is among the worst.

According to him, Samuel Abu Jinapor has sold all the lands in Accra since becoming Minister.

Listen to Sam George in the attachment from GHOne TV on X below.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

