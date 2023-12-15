Mahama hasn't been prosecuted because he isn't corrupt — Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama has not been prosecuted for corruption because he is an incorruptible leader.

In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday, December 14, Sam George defended Mahama against allegations of corruption.

He touted Mahama's dedication to youth development and insisted that the former president is not corrupt.

Sam George questioned why Mahama has not been prosecuted if the allegations against him were true, given the developments in Ghana's judiciary system.

He said "If Mahama was corrupt, given the developments in our judiciary, do you think he wouldn't have faced prosecution by now?".

The NDC lawmaker urged the public to disregard any misinformation about the former president.

He asserted that "Mahama is a man dedicated to placing the youth at the forefront of his next government. He is incorruptible, and it's time to disregard any misinformation."

The comments by Sam George come amid allegations of corruption against Mahama by critics and the governing New Patriotic Party.