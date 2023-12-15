What you do in your bedroom is not my business; I’m interested in anti-gay bill to protect our family values – Sam George

15.12.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has opened up on why he is passionate about the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

The Bill otherwise known as the anti-gay bill has generated a lot of attention including the international community in the past year.

While it is generally supported by Ghanaians, some persons and organisations have raised human rights issues and kicked against it.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Thursday, December 14, Sam George who is one of the MPs sponsoring the Bill explained that his interest in the Bill is because it protects the Ghanaian family values.

He argued that while he has no interest in what people do in their bedrooms, it is important to pass the Bill because it will be the best thing to happen to the country.

“When the bill is passed and it becomes law, if they say you’ve fallen foul of the bill it is not because somebody thinks or infer incorrectly. The person has to take you to court and prove before a judge in a court of competition jurisdiction and meeting the ingredients of the law.

“The same bill says if you wrongly or verbally or physically assault somebody you can go to jail for about three years. This bill is the best thing to happen to Ghana,” Sam George noted.

The Ningo Prampram MP continued, “It will protect our family values, it protects us. For those who say ‘why is Sam George so interested in this bill’. I am absolutely not interested in what you do in the privacy of your bedroom. It is not my business.”

Parliament has debated the anti-gay bill this week as Members of Parliament make various contributions to finetune the Bill before its passing or otherwise.