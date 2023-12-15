I left my boyfriend when he was poor, now he is rich so I want to return — Lady seeks advice

A Ghanaian lady who remained anonymous is seeking advice after she left her boyfriend last year who was struggling financially.

She took to social media to narrate how she dumped the man who was "loving and had a good heart but the pockets were leaking".

The lady said "I didn't know how to dump him, so I faked my own ghosting.

“I WhatsApped him pretending to be my cousin using my phone and told him I was out of the country for good and didn't want to hear from him. After that, I blocked him everywhere,” she explained.

However, through a "fake account that I use to stalk people", she has been monitoring the man's social media posts.

“Lately, I noticed things are going well for him. He got a job and seems like he's earning well. I want to go back to him but don't know how cause he thinks I don't think about him", she said.

Ending her post, the lady asked the public to "Please give me a plan. I love my man.”