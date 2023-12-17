Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.12.2023 Social News

How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ourselves — Efya slams Parliament

How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ourselves —Efya slams Parliament
17.12.2023 LISTEN

Renowned singer Efya has expressed her disappointment with the Ghanaian Parliament for engaging in discussions about whether to ban sex toys in the country.

This follows Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful argument in Parliament which seeks to oppose the criminalization of sex toys in the Anti-LGBT Bill.

The specific clause under contention is 3(c) of the Bill, which prohibits sexual intercourse between a person and an inanimate object.

Minister Owusu-Ekuful argued that if the house intends to criminalize sex toys, it should be made clear that the Bill is not solely targeted at the LGBT community but includes those who use sex toys for heterosexual purposes.

The Minister further called for the immediate removal of the controversial clause from the Bill.

Efya, in reaction to the ongoing discussion in Parliament, voiced her concerns about the priorities of the legislative body.

She questioned how the debate over sex toys contributes to addressing the pressing issue including the inflation currently affecting prices of goods and services in the country.

In a statement X, Efya remarked, "How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!!."

How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!! 🙄🙃😵‍💫😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤯🤯 https://t.co/sYAyJdBBbc — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) December 13, 2023

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George Mahama is incorruptible; disregard any misinformation — Sam George

2 hours ago

Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger share —Charles Owusu to gov't Lithium deal: God knows why He placed lithium here; Ghana must have a bigger sha...

2 hours ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri: Polling Station executives fight Annoh Dompreh for spreading falsehood about Hayford Siaw's parliamentary bid Nsawam Adoagyiri: Polling Station executives fight Annoh Dompreh for spreading f...

2 hours ago

How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ourselves —Efya slams Parliament How does sex toys help with the inflation we're dealing with; it's like we hate ...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Over 2 million jobs have been created through NYA, YEA, NEIP; this will score us some points —Salam Mustapha 2024 elections: Over 2 million jobs have been created through NYA, YEA, NEIP; th...

4 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Congo recalls envoys to Kenya and Tanzania over alliance launch in Nairobi

4 hours ago

AFP - KARIM JAAFAR French top diplomat in Israel to call for Gaza truce

4 hours ago

Some 44 million registered voters are set to cast ballots. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Tensions run high as DR Congo approaches election

11 hours ago

People displaced by the conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces board the bed of a truck in the aid hub of Wad Madani, the capital of al-Jazirah state, on December 16, 2023. By - AFP US urges Sudan fighters to halt advance on aid hub

11 hours ago

Sunak and Meloni have formed a good relationship since they both took office. By Andreas SOLARO AFP Italy, UK leaders unite on migration, agree Tunisia deal

Just in....
body-container-line