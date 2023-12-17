17.12.2023 LISTEN

Renowned singer Efya has expressed her disappointment with the Ghanaian Parliament for engaging in discussions about whether to ban sex toys in the country.

This follows Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful argument in Parliament which seeks to oppose the criminalization of sex toys in the Anti-LGBT Bill.

The specific clause under contention is 3(c) of the Bill, which prohibits sexual intercourse between a person and an inanimate object.

Minister Owusu-Ekuful argued that if the house intends to criminalize sex toys, it should be made clear that the Bill is not solely targeted at the LGBT community but includes those who use sex toys for heterosexual purposes.

The Minister further called for the immediate removal of the controversial clause from the Bill.

Efya, in reaction to the ongoing discussion in Parliament, voiced her concerns about the priorities of the legislative body.

She questioned how the debate over sex toys contributes to addressing the pressing issue including the inflation currently affecting prices of goods and services in the country.

In a statement X, Efya remarked, "How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!!."

How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!! 🙄🙃😵‍💫😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤯🤯 https://t.co/sYAyJdBBbc — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) December 13, 2023