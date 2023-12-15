Nkawkaw residents protest against MP

Some irate residents in the Nkawkaw constituency have expressed their dissatisfaction today, Friday, December 15, through a demonstration against their Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Frempong.

The protesters claimed that the MP has not effectively championed the development of the area, citing specific grievances such as the perceived neglect of the construction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium.

They argued that the MP has not successfully advocated the timely completion of the stadium project.

In a media interview, one of the leaders of the demonstration urged the MP to step down from his position.

"The MP has lost touch with the constituency and the constituents. He does not know what the needs of the people are and has done very little to improve the development of the constituency since he was elected in 2020."

"He promised to ensure the completion of our stadium and has failed to do so. He should just go and not even think of contesting the party's upcoming primaries," he said.

—Classfmonline