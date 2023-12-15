Modern Ghana logo
[VIDEO]: Who are you to tell me you can't let me finish — Atik Mohammed, Dennis Miracles fight over lithium deal 

VIDEO: Who are you to tell me you cant let me finish —Atik Mohammed, Dennis Miracles fight over lithium deal
Tensions flared on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show as Dennis Miracles Aboagye and Atik Mohammed engaged in a heated exchange while discussing the controversial lithium mining lease granted to Barari DV Ltd.

The clash unfolded on Thursday as the two panel members, representing opposing views on the lithium deal, locked horns on live programme.

Atik Mohammed, a former PNC General Secretary criticised the deal, claiming it lacks legal protection and questioning the negotiation skills of the sector Minister.

“This (lithium) is the future. It is going to replace oil, so we can’t be relying on his negotiation skills,” Atik asserted, emphasizing his intention to petition Parliament to challenge the deal.

In reaction, Dennis Miracles rubbished Atik's criticisms, suggesting that individuals like him are arguing ignorantly.

Miracles expressed his belief that many critics are speaking without facts.

As the discussion continued, the exchange escalated when Atik Mohammed accused the government of prioritizing the interests of investors over Ghanaians.

When Atik attempted to clarify his points, Dennis Miracles interjected, stating, “No, I can’t let him finish,” which prompted the host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, to intervene.

The host attempted to mediate the situation, but tensions persisted.

Dennis Miracles' statement, "No, I can't let him finish," sparked a strong reaction from Atik, who responded, "Who are you?"

Watch video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

