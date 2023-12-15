Modern Ghana logo
Gender Ministry digitalises all social protection programmes

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
The Deputy Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Madam Francisca Oteng-Mensah, has said social protection is more than just interventions but a collective promise to support the vulnerable and marginalised individuals.

She added that social protection also reflected Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that no one was left behind in national growth and socio-economic development.

Madam Oteng-Mensah stated this at the 5th Social Protection Dialogue Series from the 12th to 13th of December 2023 in Accra.

She disclosed that the Ministry has successfully digitalised all social protection systems, including the Ghana National Household Registry, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) payment system and Case Management system through the Single Window Citizen Engagement Service (SWCES).

She said, “Toll-free numbers 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900 have been established to enhance service delivery, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.”

On his part, the team leader at Macro-economic and Trade Section, European Union, Mr Timothy Dolan, expressed the EU’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with global and Ghanaian partners on social protection and food security.

The Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme, Ms. Barbara Tulu Clemens, brought to light the significant progress made in strengthening the Ghana School Feeding Programme, LEAP, Ghana National Household Registry and the School of Social Work.

She emphasised the linkages between crisis response and social protection.

The 5th Social Protection Dialogue Series themed, “Enhancing the Well-being of Vulnerable Ghanaians through Effective Social Protection Systems,” was to foster engagement among stakeholders and experts and facilitate and open discussions on critical social protection-related issues.

It provided a platform to address emerging challenges affecting vulnerable groups in Ghana.

The two-day dialogue featured technical paper presentations, expert panel discussions, plenary sessions, open forums and the launch of key products designed to streamline social protection services.

