Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I couldn't excel in my BECE due to broken heart — Sam George [VIDEO]

Social News Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has revealed a broken heart that affected his performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

The politician, popular for championing the anti-LGBT bill, opened up about how love affair that didn't work out, impacted his academic performance in basic school.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with host Bola Ray, Sam George said though he passed the B.E.C.E, he was unable to excel as expected due to an emotional heartbreak he experienced while young.

When asked by Bola Ray if he has ever suffered a broken heart, Sam George laughed and admitted "Yes, it was when I was very young."

He added that "It affected my performance in the B.E.C.E. Although I passed, I wasn’t able to excel the way I had wanted to."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Cannabis cultivation: Parliament approves LI regulating cultivation for medicinal, industrial purposes Cannabis cultivation: Parliament approves LI regulating cultivation for medicina...

1 hour ago

Suspend decision to withdraw OWOP from curriculum – Publishers association tell NaCCA Suspend decision to withdraw OWOP from curriculum – Publishers association tell ...

1 hour ago

Parliament needs more funds to effectively monitor executive — Speaker Bagbin Parliament needs more funds to effectively monitor executive — Speaker Bagbin

1 hour ago

Police recruit arrested for using fake KNUST certificate Police recruit arrested for using fake KNUST certificate

1 hour ago

Upper West: Tumu Community Center left to rot Upper West: Tumu Community Center left to rot

1 hour ago

Man who axed cheating girlfriend to death slapped 40 years imprisonment Man who axed ‘cheating’ girlfriend to death slapped 40 years imprisonment

1 hour ago

Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram I couldn't excel in my BECE due to broken heart — Sam George [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Lithium is the future to replace oil, there must be law to set the rates for Ghana —Atik Mohammed Lithium is the future to replace oil, there must be law to set the rates for Gha...

3 hours ago

Lithium deal: Let's think more about the country and negotiate for more —Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to gov't Lithium deal: Let's think more about the country and negotiate for more — Dr. Ot...

3 hours ago

Lithium deal: It's needless to petition parliament when sector Minister has submitted deal for scrutiny —Dennis Miracles Lithium deal: It's needless to petition parliament when sector Minister has subm...

Just in....
body-container-line