I couldn't excel in my BECE due to broken heart — Sam George [VIDEO]

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has revealed a broken heart that affected his performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

The politician, popular for championing the anti-LGBT bill, opened up about how love affair that didn't work out, impacted his academic performance in basic school.

Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with host Bola Ray, Sam George said though he passed the B.E.C.E, he was unable to excel as expected due to an emotional heartbreak he experienced while young.

When asked by Bola Ray if he has ever suffered a broken heart, Sam George laughed and admitted "Yes, it was when I was very young."

He added that "It affected my performance in the B.E.C.E. Although I passed, I wasn’t able to excel the way I had wanted to."