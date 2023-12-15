Modern Ghana logo
Lithium is the future to replace oil, there must be law to set the rates for Ghana — Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed has raised objections to the current lithium mining agreement between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has been vocal in defending the lithium deal, highlighting its benefits for Ghana.

He emphasised that the agreement would grant Ghana 10% of royalties, a rate he described as the highest in the country's mineral exploration history.

During a Meet-the-Press series organised by the Ministry of Information, Minister Jinapor outlined the unique aspects of the lease, stating, "It is the first time in the history of our country that we have successfully negotiated for 10 percent royalties for any mineral, which is one of the highest for exploitation of any mineral across the globe."

He further revealed that the government had secured a 19 percent state participation in the mining company, with plans to increase Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Despite the government's assurances, Atik Mohammed raised concerns about the transparency of the agreement.

"What that implies is that there could be future agreements where the royalty rate will not be 13 percent because it is at the discretion of the Minister.

"This (lithium) is the future. It is going to replace oil, so we can’t be relying on his negotiation skills. There ought to be a law which says that when it comes to lithium, this is the government’s carried interest," he stated during an interview on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
